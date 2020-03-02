What just happened? One of the most intriguing games in recent memory finally has a solid PC launch date. Developer Kojima Productions and publisher 505 Games announced on Monday that Death Stranding will be touching down on Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 2, 2020. You’ll also be able to pick up a physical copy of the title at retail on that day.

The PC iteration of Death Stranding will feature a photo mode as well as support for ultra-wide monitors and of course, high frame rates. PC gamers will also have access to some nifty Half-Life-themed cosmetics thanks to a new cross-promotion.

Kojima and company are additionally offering up a number of bonuses for those that pre-order the game including HD wallpapers and various in-game cosmetics. The full list of extras can be found over on the announcement page.

Death Stranding launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive on November 8, 2019. It led the pack in terms of award nominations at the 2019 Game Awards but ended up only taking home top honors in three categories – Score & Music, Best Game Direction and Best Performance (Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff).

The game also picked up a pair of trophies at the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards last month, one for Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and another for Outstanding Technical Achievement.

As of writing, it carries a score of 82 out of 100 on Metacritic with an average user score of 6.6.