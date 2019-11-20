In brief: With this year's end comes the sixth annual Game Awards to honor the best works in the video games industry.

Last year, God of War clinched the coveted GOTY award from Red Dead Redemption 2 (which arrived on PC this month), and four other highly praised titles. Though Rockstar's open-world western did win more awards than any other game across the event categories.

This year sees the famous Hideo Kojima's action/adventure 'Death Stranding' earn the most nominations across an impressive eight categories. These include Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score/Music, Best Audio Design, Best Action/Adventure and three nominations in the Best Performance category.

Other favorites include Remedy Entertainment's 'Control' with 8 nominations and Obsidian's 'The Outer Worlds,' which got 4 nods, including Best Narrative and Best RPG. Both games will be competing for GOTY with Death Stranding and three other heavyweights.

The Game Awards 2019 has over 20 major categories, which can be seen in full in the video above or on the show's website. A few of these are listed below:

Game of the Year

Control (Remedy/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Resident Evil 2 Remake (Capcom/Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Game Direction

Control (Remedy/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)

Control (Remedy/505)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends (Respawn)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

As always, gamers interested in casting a vote for their favorite game can head over to the Game Awards' official website or do it more conveniently this time by simply typing 'The Game Awards Vote' in the Google search bar with their Google Account signed-in.

The show will go live on December 12, 2019, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will be hosted by its creator, Geoff Keighly.