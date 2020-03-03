In brief: Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is now available on Windows PC, Microsoft revealed in a surprise announcement on Tuesday. The game is a remake of the original Halo: Combat Evolved that arrived on Microsoft’s Xbox as a launch title way back in 2001. The popular game made the transition to the PC in late 2003 and in 2011, a remake dropped for the Xbox 360 complete with enhanced sound and graphics to celebrate the franchise’s 10th anniversary.

Brian Jarrard, community director at developer 343 Industries, said the new Combat Evolved Anniversary features 4K UHD support and will run at 60 frames per second (or greater). You also get native mouse / keyboard support as well as support for ultra-wide monitors and varying aspect ratios, updated texture / shadow quality and more.

There are even community-requested features baked in like the ability to utilize classic audio in multiplayer.

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is available as part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection from the Microsoft Store and on Steam for $39.99 or you can pick it up individually for $9.99. It has also been added to The Master Chief Collection on Xbox Game Pass for PC.