What just happened? Retro gamers eager to add the TurboGrafx-16 mini to their collection of miniature console remakes will have to put those plans on hold thanks to the coronavirus.

Konami on Friday said that its manufacturing and shipping facilities in China have encountered an “unavoidable suspension” due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19. As a result, all TurboGrafx-16 mini (called the PC Engine Core Grafx mini in Japan) products that were originally scheduled to ship on March 19, 2020, have been delayed until further notice.

Could this be a sign of things to come in the gaming industry? It’s quite possible.

As GamesIndustry.biz questioned not all that long ago, what will happen to the planned launches of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year if the coronavirus situation isn’t resolved by then or worse, escalates?

There’s still a lot of time between now and the end of the year but one must consider everything that needs to be in place in the supply chain ahead of time to support big launches like Sony and Microsoft have planned. It’s a tricky situation indeed and one that highlights just how crucial China is to global manufacturing efforts.

Konami said it is investing all of its efforts into delivering the system as soon as possible and will provide an update on delivery timing once the details have been solidified.

Supply chain image courtesy Zapp2Photo