Why it matters: While some fans and others are crying “no harm, no foul,” Riemer displayed everything wrong related to gun safety in less than 30 seconds — drunk, finger on the trigger, chambering a round, treating the firearm like a toy, handling the gun as if it were unloaded. These are all fundamental things every gun safety course teaches people not to do. No harm, no foul does not cut it when it could have meant someone's life.

A streamer has been suspended from Twitch for brandishing a firearm during his broadcast. The Call of Duty pro has also been dropped from his esports team, possibly ruining his career. The incident happened Wednesday night.

Carl Riemer, who goes by SoaRCarl on Twitch, was conducting a live stream when pulled out a pistol as a prop for a joke. After chambering a round (twice), he pulled the trigger and shot his monitor.

“I swear to God I just emptied the mag,” he exclaimed, realizing his blunder.

Nobody got hurt thankfully, but Riemer’s career is likely dead. Twitch immediately suspended his account on Thursday, and SoaR Gaming, his esports organization, canned him.

“We do not condone the actions on livestream by Carl last night,” SoaR tweeted. “He has been removed from the SoaR Gaming roster effective immediately.”

Twitch has not commented on whether or not Riemer’s account will ever be reinstated, but a screenshot of where his account used to be, seems to indicate he’s gone for good.

Riemer used his YouTube channel and Twitter to explain himself and profusely apologize. He admitted to being intoxicated at the time of the incident. Indeed a can of beer is clearly seen in the clip of the shooting (above video at 0:22). He expressed remorse and regrets his stupid act but has accepted the consequences.

“I made my biggest mistake of my entire life last night, and it could ruin my life. I could have hurt somebody. I could have hurt myself. I could have hurt one of my animals. And that’s unforgivable. I’ve had that gun for two years, and all it takes is two seconds of stupid to ruin everything. To ruin somebody else, to ruin yourself. Don’t do what I did. I just made such a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake. All I can say is that I’m sorry, and I deserve everything. Every bit of backlash.”

SoaRCarl also said he respected that SoaR did “what they needed to do.”