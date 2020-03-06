In brief: If you're into Samsung's Galaxy S20 but for don't feel like giving your hard-earned money to the South Korean giant, Oppo has made a similar phone with a capable camera system and a display that can actually run at 120 Hz at full resolution. The price is a different story, with the new Find X2 phone starting at staggering $1,129.

Oppo planned to unveil its new Find X2 Pro smartphone at MWC, but as you're likely aware the event was ultimately cancelled. Today, the company officially announced the device after several teasers, and there are some important differences and upgrades when compared to the original Find X that launched in 2018. Oppo has dropped the motorized camera that slided out from the Find X, but the X2 is still a premium device with some interesting specs.

The Find X2 comes in a standard and a 'Pro' variant, both featuring a 6.7-inch 3168 by 1440 OLED, HDR10+ display with curved edges. Oppo's smartphone can achieve a 120 Hz refresh rate with its display set to full resolution unlike the Galaxy S20. In Samsung's defense, this will no doubt significantly reduce battery life.

The touch digitizer works at 120Hz in normal scenarios and 240 Hz while gaming, and Oppo says there's a dedicated display chip called the "O1 Ultra Vision Engine" that minimizes jitter in videos. The X2 Pro also features haptic feedback, courtesy of a new vibration motor that supports 8 scenarios and 4 intensity levels.

The selfie camera is now a punch-hole, 32-megapixel module. On the back you have a redesigned camera system consisting of a pair of 48-megapixel Sony sensors for normal and ultra-wide shots, as well as a 13-megapixel sensor with a periscope system that allows for 10x optical zoom. The standard Find X2 has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 13-megapixel telephoto without the zooming capabilities of the Pro variant.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256/512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Both phones have 5G connectivity, and decently-large 4,200/4,260 mAh batteries that can fast charge with Oppo's 65W SuperVOOC tech over USB-C.

The Find X2 runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1, and comes enclosed in a black ceramic shell -- or, you can opt for an orange vegan leather back if you wish to go for a more colorful aesthetic. In terms of pricing, those who live in the EU will be be able to grab a Find X2 for €999 (~$1,129) or a Find X2 Pro for €1,199 (~$1,349) starting next month.