The big picture: Netflix renewed its sci-fi television show Lost in Space for a third season this week, extending the reimagining of the original series until 2021. The news is bittersweet, however, as the third season will serve as the series finale.

The admission isn’t a total surprise for those that have followed the reboot closely. Executive producer / showrunner Zack Estrin said that since the beginning, they’ve viewed this story as a trilogy with a clear beginning, middle and end.

"If anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission -- it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith... and The Robot," Estrin added.

The first season of the Netflix original dropped on April 13, 2018, and was followed by season two on December 24, 2019. A modern adaptation of the 1965 series by the same name, it follows the Robinson family on a mission to colonize the Alpha Centauri star system.

Estrin’s time with Netflix is far from over as the two sides have agreed to a multi-year deal in which he will “produce new series exclusively at Netflix.”

While it’s sad to see a show you love reach its series finale, it’s not always a bad thing. Far too many shows these days run well past their expiration date as part of clear cash grabs. Plus, knowing in advance that a show is coming to an end gives producers an opportunity to close out storylines. With sudden cancellations, you’re left to wonder the fate of your favorite characters.