Something to look forward to: OnePlus has long had a reputation as the company that offers high-end phones at mid-range prices. With its upcoming OnePlus 8 series, all of the handsets will be 5G-enabled, but according to CEO and co-founder Pete Lau, that doesn’t mean starting prices of $1,000.

In an interview with CNET, Lau said that “going forward, we’re all in on 5G.” With more companies releasing 5G-enabled devices and carriers expanding their coverage, OnePlus doesn’t want to be left behind.

"I want to restate our commitment to 5G and our long term investment," he said. "We've been investing in 5G for several years and we see this as the direction going forward and one we're very much committed to."

OnePlus already has two 5G phones: the OnePlus 7 Pro and a special McLaren edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro. The 5G version of the former costs $840, so can we expect the OnePlus 8 series to abandon the company’s strategy of selling competitively priced handsets and go down the Samsung route? Not according to Lau.

We're going all in on 5G. You in? pic.twitter.com/liO2wVIsf9 — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 10, 2020

The CEO said that while the inclusion of 5G tech will inevitably make them more expensive, he claimed the new phones would come with a “reasonable price.” Lau added that there would be a pricier “Pro” version of the OnePlus 8 and a regular OnePlus 8 with more modest specs and lower price tag.

"We've always had a position in creating the best product possible at the best price point. The new technology does add costs so costs have risen in comparison to 4G products," said Lau.

In addition to the regular and Pro models of the OnePlus 8, a “Lite” version is also rumored to be arriving. Whether it launches in April with the other phones and also features 5G connectivity is unknown.