In a nutshell: It’s been another depressing month for the video games industry, with spending across hardware, software, and accessories all down by double digits compared to the same period one year ago. As has been the case for a while, consumers are holding back their spending in anticipation of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

According to industry-tracking firm the NPD group, total video game sales for February 2020 totaled $755 million, a 29 percent year-on-year decline. Hardware saw the most significant percentage change, down 34 percent from $277 million to $183 million, while software was down from $477 million to $307 million (31 percent). Accessories and game cards, meanwhile, fell 11 percent from $308 million to $265 million.

Last month was a quiet one when it came to new game releases, with February’s most popular new title—The Yakuza Remastered Collection—only managing to place 33rd on the best-seller list. The dry spell was in contrast to February 2019, which saw Anthem, Far Cry: New Dawn, Metro: Exodus, and Jump Force all launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remains the best-selling game for another month. It’s also the best-selling game over the 12-month period ending February. We saw Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 return to the charts at number five, thanks to its recent promotion that dropped the price down to $2.99. Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure was up one place, and it could quickly rise higher after reports of it selling out as people avoid gyms and outdoor exercise during the coronavirus outbreak.

While sales of the PS4 and Xbox One consoles continue to fall as their successors get closer, the Nintendo Switch beat the older competition in terms of both units sold and dollar sales. “And [it] remains the best-selling hardware platform of the year.” Said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, via VentureBeat.

Top 20 games from February based on dollar sales:

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019

2. NBA 2K20

3. Grand Theft Auto V

4 .Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

5. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

6. Mario Kart 8*

7. Ring Fit Adventure

8. Madden NFL 20

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*

10. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

11. Minecraft#

12. Luigi’s Mansion 3*

13. Red Dead Redemption II

14. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*

15. Pokemon Sword*

16. Just Dance 2020

17. FIFA 20

18. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege

19. Need for Speed: Heat

20. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*