In a nutshell: Samsung has begun mass producing its 512GB eUFS 3.1 storage chips to address increased demand from the smartphone industry as more manufacturers prepare to ship 8K-capable video cameras on their flagship devices this year.

With its embedded Universal Flash Storage 3.1, Samsung has been able to surpass 1GB/s write speeds for smartphone storage, boasting a 3x increase over its previous eUFS 3.0 spec. The company claims it to be the 'fastest mobile storage' that will remove bottlenecks faced by smartphone users with conventional storage cards.

"At a sequential write speed of over 1,200MB/s, Samsung 512GB eUFS 3.1 boasts more than twice the speed of a SATA-based PC (540MB/s) and over ten times the speed of a UHS-I microSD card (90MB/s)," it noted in a statement, informing consumers to expect ultra-slim notebook speeds when working with large files like 8K videos or hundreds of high-res photos stored on their phones.

Samsung was among the first companies to launch an 8K-capable phone with the Galaxy S20, which eats through storage when recording at such a high resolution. Though it remains one of the very few smartphone makers to offer 8K video recording right now, more companies are certainly going to join it this year, ticking off yet another high-end spec that consumers expect from 2020 flagships.

These consumers would also be able to make their transition quicker, with Samsung noting that phones using its new eUFS 3.1 storage will take about 1.5 minutes to move 100GB of data, which is less than half of the 4-minute time currently taken by UFS 3.0-based phones. The new storage should also benefit app loading times and general use, thanks to higher IOPS seen across random read and write metrics.

Alongside 512GB modules, Samsung will also offer eUFS 3.1 storage in 256GB and 128GB capacities for premium smartphones where buyers aren't looking to get the top-spec version.