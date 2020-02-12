In a nutshell: After months of speculation and anticipation, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 series yesterday. One of the devices’ most impressive features is the ability to capture video at an 8K resolution, but recording at 7680 x 4320 comes at a high storage cost: 600MB for every minute.

In addition to the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung showed off the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra—the first phones to support 8K recording—at its Unpacked event. Capturing footage with four times the pixels as 4K is obviously going to eat up a lot of storage space, and SamMobile has revealed exactly how much.

Samsung says one minute of 8K video will result in a file size of 600MB. While the S20 is limited to 128GB of internal storage, the S20+ (5G version) and S20 Ultra come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models. You could also opt for a 1TB microSD card, which is enough for plenty of 8K clips.

There are a couple of limitations when shooting in 8K on the S20 handsets. Videos are limited to five minutes in length, and don’t expect to be hitting 60fps or even 30fps at this resolution—frame rates are capped at 24fps.

Samsung notes that recording in 8K allows users to grab 33-megapixel stills straight from the videos, meaning you can pick out high-quality photos from a clip.

While the scarcity and expense of 8K televisions mean watching your footage at its native resolution won’t be easy, Samsung’s partnership with YouTube allows users to upload the 8K vids directly to their channel from one of the devices.