In brief: Tesla's highly-anticipated crossover, inspired by and priced similarly to its Model 3 sedan, is finally reaching customers in the US, with the first delivery reportedly made to a buyer in Utah.

Thanks to production capacity boosted by its Shanghai factory, along with improvements made to existing facilities, Tesla was able to shrink the Model Y's release window by six months, with production commencing in late January.

The automaker had set deliveries for sometime in March and was able to achieve this milestone recently after shipping a Model Y to its first buyer in Utah. Details of the mid-sized crossover were revealed over a year ago by Elon Musk, who was particularly optimistic about the Model Y.

"I think we'll probably do more Ys than S, X and 3s combined," he stated at the time.

Given the public's booming interest and liking for high-riding, spacious transport, Musk's notion about the Model Y outdoing all of the company's other currently available models is certainly plausible, with rival Porsche seeing similar consumer interest for its mid-sized Macan SUV in the US last year.

In terms of vehicle dimensions, Model Y buyers can look forward to a 63.9-inch tall body (7.1 inches more than the Model 3), a 113.8-inch long wheelbase (0.6 inches longer than the sedan) with 6.6 inches of ground clearance. These figures appear in the Model Y's owner manual, with Electrek drawing more comparisons of the car with the Model 3 for interested readers.

Another noticeable detail about the Model Y is that it isn't officially equipped for towing, with the corresponding capacity listed as zero. While a lack of this feature could bother some potential buyers, those living in colder climates would certainly appreciate the heat pump which now comes as standard on the car, and first for a Tesla, ultimately increasing efficiency (more range) by putting less stress on the car's batteries that would otherwise be spending valuable energy in warming up the cabin.