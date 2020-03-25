Something to look forward to: Over the coming year, CBS is planning to build out its streaming platform in a big way with material from MTV, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon as well as flicks from Paramount Pictures. In total, users can expect some 30,000 new TV episodes and roughly 1,000 new movies over the next several months.

CBS is scheduled to air its season finale of Star Trek: Picard on Thursday exclusively via its CBS All Access platform. Now through April 23, you’ll be able to get in on the action with one free month thanks to a generous offer from CBS All Access.

Interested parties can head over to CBS’ website and click the Try It Free button. From there, you have the opportunity to select a plan with limited commercials for $5.99 after the free month or opt for a commercial-free experience for $9.99 monthly after the 30-day trial expires. Note that you will have to submit a credit card but are free to cancel or change your plan at any time from your account page.

Our #StarTrekPicard season finale is Thursday, and starting today until 4/23, you can watch for free on @CBSAllAccess in the US with the code: GIFT.



It's felt good to bring Picard back. I can't wait to reunite with our cast and crew for Season 2. — Patrick Stewart

I was up and running with my new trial account in about five minutes and look forward to seeing what all it has to offer. I’m not personally familiar with most of these, although I’ve heard good things about shows like Star Trek: Picard, Survivor, NCIS: New Orleans, Hawaii Five-O, Undercover Boss, Interrogation and Blue Bloods, just to name a few.