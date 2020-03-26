Might as well buy digital: A word of caution if you’re interested in picking up a physical retail version – they’ll include significant portions that need to be downloaded. For example, only the opening acts of each BioShock game will be loaded onto the physical cartridge. Later game contents and add-ons will still need to be downloaded. The same holds true for the other two collections as well.

Publisher 2K on Thursday as part of a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini broadcast announced that three of its most beloved franchises are coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The Borderlands Legendary Collection includes Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. The set includes all major add-ons (DLC) and can be pre-ordered as of writing for $49.99.

BioShock: The Collection, meanwhile, bundles BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition in a convenient package. Like the Borderlands collection, the BioShock offering also includes all single-player add-on content and can be pre-ordered from today for $49.99 in physical and digital varieties.

Last but certainly not least is the XCOM 2 Collection, a compilation consisting of XCOM 2, the XCOM 2: War of the Chosen expansion and four add-on packs: Resistance Warrior Pack, Anarchy’s Children, Alien Hunters and Shen’s Last Gift. As with the others, the XCOM 2 Collection will also set you back $49.99.

All three bundles are scheduled to arrive on May 29.