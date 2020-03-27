In a nutshell: Dyson has become the latest tech company to join the fight against Covid-19 by diverting some of its resources and expertise to help design a ventilator to address shortages. Impressively enough, Dyson’s creation – the CoVent – came together in less than two weeks, after James Dyson received a call from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Dyson has joined forces with The Technology Partnership to design and build a ventilator based on the British company’s digital motor.

In an internal e-mail sent to employees obtained by Fast Company, the tech company founder said the CoVent can be manufactured quickly, efficiently and at volume. Drawing from Dyson’s expertise in air purification, it was designed to address the specific needs of Covid-19 patients and is suited for a variety of clinical settings.

Dyson said they’ve already received an initial order of 10,000 units from the UK government but because ventilators are a regulated product, they must first get approval before manufacturing can move forward.

“The race is now on to get it into production,” Dyson added.

Dyson further noted that he would be donating 5,000 additional units to international relief efforts, 1,000 of which will go to the United Kingdom.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Prime Minister Johnson revealed on Friday that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus. On Twitter, the leader said he was experiencing mild symptoms and is now self-isolating but will continue to lead the government’s response via video conferencing as they fight the virus.