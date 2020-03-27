Why it matters: If you've never checked out a Games Done Quick event, you owe it to yourself to do so. These bi-annual events showcase the world's best speedrunners - that is, gamers who strive to complete titles in as little time as humanly possible (or with some weird quirk, like playing blindfolded). Best yet, it's all in the name of charity.

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 has officially been postponed due to Covid-19, organizers of the speedrunning event announced on Friday.

The summer edition of the bi-annual speedrunning for charity marathon was originally scheduled to take place from June 21 through June 28. Given the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, it has been rescheduled to August 16 through August 23 in Bloomington, MN.

Organizers said all existing submissions for SGDQ 2020 will be wiped on April 26 with a fresh call for submissions to open on April 29 and run through May 9. Attendee registration for the event, meanwhile, will now start on June 7 and last until July 20.

In the interim, GDQ will be holding an online marathon called Corona Relief Done Quick, from April 17 through April 19. All proceeds will go directly to Direct Relief, a charity that equips doctors and nurses around the world with life-saving medical resources. Submissions for this online event are being accepted through April 2 and a game list / schedule will be published on April 13.

The most recent marathon, Awesome Games Done Quick, was held in January and raised a record $3.1 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.