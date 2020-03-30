In brief: Square Enix back in January pushed the release date of its Final Fantasy VII Remake back by an additional month in order to put the finishing touches on the game. As we inch closer towards the eventual launch date, it has become apparent that pulling off a perfectly timed global launch in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak is going to be next to impossible. The next best thing, it seems, is to at least ensure that the game doesn't arrive late.

Producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Tetsuya Nomura revealed Monday on Twitter that their biggest priority is to ensure that everyone, even those living in countries facing the biggest disruptions, can play the game by launch. In order to do this, they made the decision to ship the game “far earlier than usual” to Australia and Europe.

An important message from the #FinalFantasy VII Remake development team. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/UwBMNaIaXX — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 30, 2020

As a result, it is possible that players in these regions will get their hands on the game ahead of the worldwide release date.

The duo kindly asks that if you get the game early, to please think of others and don’t spoil it for everyone else.

Sure, this is a remake based on a game that was originally released in 1997, but there is still a lot of new content for players to discover.

“All our fans and players deserve to experience the game for themselves, and we ask for the support of our dedicated community around the world to ensure that,” they said.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to launch on April 10 on PlayStation 4.