Recap: For the uninitiated, Saints Row is often described as a clone of Grand Theft Auto that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Focusing on humor and poking fun at popular genres of the time proved to be a successful recipe as the series – and especially this third entry – won over legions of fans.

A remastered version of the 2011 action-adventure game was announced on Monday complete with a teaser trailer. It is heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on May 22.

As a remaster (rather than a remake), you can mostly expect the same core gaming experience as the original – just with better graphics and other tweaks that improve the gameplay experience. PC Gamer attended a preview session for an early cut of the game and noted the much-improved environments, enhanced lighting and heightened pedestrian and traffic density.

The remaster will include all three mission packs and more than 30 DLC items, we’re told.

Something we’re not quite as excited about, as least for console gamers, is the fact that the remaster will be locked at 30 frames per second. It’s disappointing that a nine-year-old game isn’t getting a frame rate bump, even on the PS4 Pro / Xbox One X, but it is what it is.

Interested parties can pre-purchase now for $39.99.