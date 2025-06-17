In brief: Amazon has announced that its extended four-day Prime Day sales event will be taking place between July 8 and July 11. To celebrate, the company is giving away an extra six free games through its Prime Gaming service.

Between now (June 17) and July 7, Prime members can get six extra games in addition to the previously announced free titles available on the service this month. For those who've never grabbed Prime Gaming giveaways before, the games are downloaded and permanently stay in a user's library, even if the person terminates their Prime subscription.

The six extra games consist of roguelike Dungeon of the Endless: Definitive Edition; Saints Row 2 and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, which were made back when the series was fun; 1998's Star Wars: Rebellion; Tomb Raider 1 – 3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft; and photography game TOEM.

Dungeon of the Endless is downloadable through the Amazon Games App. The rest of the new titles use GOG codes.

The games are in addition to the usual freebies on Prime Gaming. There are nine of these arriving throughout June: Mordheim: City of the Damned, The Abandoned Planet, Station to Station, and Death Squared are available now. Dark Envoy and FATE: Undiscovered Realms arrive on June 19. Thief: Deadly Shadows, Jupiter Hell, and Gallery of Things: Reveries will be available to claim from June 26.

There are also several retail offers on Amazon Luna in celebration of Prime Day. They will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members while supplies last in the United States and Canada between June 17 and July 11.

Prime Gaming is part of Amazon's Prime subscription service, offering free games, in-game content, and a free monthly Twitch subscription. Prime membership costs $15 a month or $139 a year.

Amazon will likely hope the giveaways and extended Prime Day announcements distract from a recent report on the increased amount of ads being shown on Prime Video. The load has increased from the original ratio of two to three-and-a-half minutes of ads every hour in January 2024 to four to six ad-minutes per hour today – double the initial ad load in less than 18 months.