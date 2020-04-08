WTF?! Were you one of the lucky people to win a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti earlier this year? Probably not. But if you’re desperate to own one and have deep pockets, they’re selling on eBay for over $4,250.

Back in February, Nvidia revealed the Cyberpunk 2077-themed card, which is an RTX 2080 Ti with Cyberpunk branding. Only 200 were made, and they’re not available to buy; instead, 77 of the cards were given away in a Twitter contest that saw around 130,000 people enter.

As reported by PC Gamer, some of the cards are appearing on auction site eBay. They share the same specs as the RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition, which is currently selling on Amazon for $1,400, so the added rarity means you’ll be paying a premium for the Cyberpunk 2077 version.

At the time of writing, the highest bid for a US-based card is $4,250. In the UK, one auction has reached the dollar equivalent of $4,306, while another seller has a Buy It Now price of $5,537. Five of the cards have already sold in the UK, ranging from $2,700 right up to an incredible ~$6,100.

These aren’t the first branded cards from Nvidia. The company announced Star Wars-themed Titan Xp cards back in 2017. Available in Jedi Order green or Galatic Empire red, the cards were available to buy for $1,200 but limited to one per customer.

If you’re not one for spending five grand on a graphics card, don’t worry—there are still 123 Cyberpunk 2077 RTX 2080 Tis remaining, meaning Nvidia will likely be giving more away in another future competition.

