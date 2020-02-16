Something to look forward to: Cyberpunk 2077 is arguably the most-anticipated game of 2020, especially on PC, where gamers will likely be able to pump up the graphical settings and get better performance or visuals. The futuristic RPG is sure to be a demanding title if the gameplay we've seen so far is anything to go by, and Nvidia now wants to make sure you have the right hardware for the job.

In a brief (and undoubtedly staged) Twitter exchange that took place today, the accounts for both Nvidia and Cyberpunk 2077 jointly teased a mysterious new Cyberpunk 2077-themed limited-edition GPU. The tease came in the form of a cryptic message saying "Stay tuned..." and a blurry image of an upright video card.

The GPU appears to have two fans, and its overall design is very similar to what you'd see from a GeForce RTX 20-series reference card. It has the same fan placement, and the same angular look on the sides (albeit with yellow trim). Unfortunately, any further details are nearly impossible to discern from this image. If you're particularly eagle-eyed and spotted something we didn't, feel free to let us know in the comments.

Depending on when this card gets an official reveal, it could be one of the first entries in Nvidia's upcoming Ampere GPU line-up, or simply a fancy RTX 20-series card. We wouldn't feel comfortable betting on either option, as both seem equally likely at this point. We hope it's the former, so more gamers have an excuse to upgrade (Ampere will hopefully bring a sizable performance jump), but we'll have to wait and see for sure.

If you're eager to get your hands on anything Cyberpunk 2077-related, it might be best to temper your expectations here. Unknown technical specifications aside, the limited edition card is certain to be pricey -- perhaps even more so than the already-expensive 20-series GPUs. On top of that, since this will be a limited run, they'll probably sell out to wealthier individuals (or those with some extra space on their credit cards) pretty quickly.

Nonetheless, we'll be sure to update you when Nvidia and/or the folks over at CD Projekt Red reveal more details about this GPU.

Masthead credit: Shutterstock