Why it matters: In these hectic times, people are using websites like Amazon to order not just entertainment products and electronics, but basic necessities like food, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and other similar items. With all of these orders coming in day after day, there's a good chance you're going to wind up with a dysfunctional or incorrect product once or twice.

To make it a little easier for you to rectify those situations, Amazon is extending the return window for all products purchased between March 1 and April 30. Instead of the traditional 30-day period, those products can be returned up until May 31. While that obviously has less impact for those who order close to the April 30 date, most Amazon customers will be receiving at least a small extension to their return deadlines.

It's not entirely clear why Amazon decided to move forward with this extension. The news does appear to be tied to Amazon's ongoing efforts to mitigate the damage of Covid-19, though -- perhaps the retailer feels that the extension will encourage customers to delay their returns and thus reduce exposure for drivers, but we can't say for certain.

Either way, this is positive news for customers, and we hope it helps at least a few people out in these difficult times. While millions struggle to keep their jobs and feed their families, the last thing anyone should be concerned about right now is returning a broken product on time.