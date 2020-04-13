Something to look forward to: Apple's roadmap for 2020 has been detailed in a new report, and it looks like the company is gradually updating the design language of its iPhones starting with this year's premium models. People who have been waiting for a new take on the classic iPhone 5 design will no doubt be pleases, as will people who are big fans of augmented reality apps and smart accessories.

Foxconn's business saw a significant hit during the last quarter of 2019 as well as the first quarter of this year, but most insiders along the supply chain are confident the iPhone 12 launch schedule won't suffer any major modifications. The company's engineers are expected to travel to China next month to finalize the design process for the new devices.

This year, Apple is expected to unveil its first batch of 5G phones, in the form of an iPhone 12 Pro, an iPhone 12 Pro Max, and two mainstream models that will replace the iPhone 11 - which has been 2019's second best-selling phone despite launching in the fall.

Now we know a bit more about the overall aesthetics of the phone, courtesy of a Bloomberg report saying Apple will migrate the exterior design language of the current iPad Pro to the premium iPhone 12 models. However, instead of an aluminum shell, the new phones will have flat stainless steel edges with "more sharply rounded corners."

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will supposedly come with a slightly larger display than the 6.5-inch panel found in the iPhone 11 Pro Max. And while the notch is here to stay until Apple finds a way to remove it altogether, the two premium iPhones coming later this year should feature slightly smaller notches.

The LIDAR scanner that's used for depth sensing in AR applications on the new iPad Pro will also be a highlight of the two high-end iPhone 12 models.

As for when they'll arrive, the recent disruptions in the global supply chain may lead to a launch that will closely resemble that of the iPhone X in 2017, when people had to wait several weeks until they could get their hands on it.

In addition to a fresh redesign of its iPhones, Apple also has other things in store for later this year. One of them is a "mini" version of its extravagant and rather expensive HomePod, which is said to come with a lower price tag that might even cut below the $149 that Apple employees have to pay to fetch the original one. This should, in theory, help the company chip away some market share from the likes of Amazon and Google who essentially have a duopoly at this point.

The other device is the elusive AirTags that have been spotted in iOS 14 code and even official support videos. Bloomberg says these Bluetooth accessories will come in a puck shape and bundled with a leather sleeve that attaches to your keychain. Their usefulness will hinge on Apple's U1 chip that uses ultra wideband technology to offer spacial awareness for location tracking applications.