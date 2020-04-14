In context: Sony has long given away two free games (or more) per month to PlayStation Plus members. It's a decent perk to make the $60 per year subscription cost more reasonable. It also helps users build their game libraries and discover games they might not have otherwise purchased.

Now, for the first time, Sony is giving away two games to everyone regardless of whether or not they are PlayStation Plus subscribers. Starting on Wednesday, April 15, the company is rolling out its Play at Home initiative.

"During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment," Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said in a blog post. "As a thank you to all who are doing their part to lessen the impact of this pandemic, Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce the Play At Home initiative."

The program has two parts.

The first, as mentioned, are two free games to all PlayStation 4 owners. Technically, it's four since one of the freebies is the Nathan Drake Collection, which consists of the first three adventures of Naughty Dog's Uncharted franchise remastered for the PlayStation 4. The other title is Journey from Thatgamecompany. Users in Germany and China have a slightly different offer and will get Knack 2 in place of the Nathan Drake Collection.

The second part of the program is a relief fund for independent studios that may be struggling financially during the US economic shutdown. Sony has committed $10 million to help indy developers continue to produce content for the PS4. Ryan did not have details on how to apply or qualifications for using the fund but said they would have more information "soon."

The free games are only available for a limited time. Be sure that if you don't already have them, you claim them between April 15 and May 5 in the PlayStation Store. Once redeemed, they are yours to keep forever, unlike PS Plus freebies, which can only be played if your subscription is current.