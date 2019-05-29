Something to look forward to: Originally launched for the PlayStation 3, Journey garnered a lot of attention and praise for its charming visuals and relaxing gameplay before making its way to the PlayStation 4 in 2015. The game remained an exclusive for a couple of years until December 2018 when a PC version was announced with an unknown release date. We now know it's arriving next week, and you get a cookie for guessing that it's coming first to the Epic Games Store.

Indie games are often a well-needed escape from the usual barrage of triple A titles. One such game is the multi-award-winning Journey that'll soon be playable for PC gamers. Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Thatgamecompany have announced the official date for the title's PC version that will let players experience the game's beautiful visuals in crisp 4K.

For those who haven't played the game, your objective is to travel across a mysterious world exploring desert and snow terrain, interacting with ancient ruins and gliding with a magical scarf to make your way up mountain tops. Although the gameplay is simple, there are friendly and hostile creatures along the way, and the transition between different landscapes and the accompanying soundtrack, a Grammy nominee, nonetheless, make for an almost meditative experience.

The multiplayer component of the game is just as non-intrusive, with players coming across each other with a little sound they can make for interaction. Players wearing white robes have more experience traversing the lands and it's usually a good idea to follow their lead if you get lost during the adventure.

Journey is available for pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store with its original price of $14.99 discounted to $4.99 courtesy of the Mega Sale that'll last until June 13. The game's availability on other PC platforms like Steam or GOG remains unknown.