In context: CD Projekt Red's upcoming sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has seen quite the marketing blitz lately, at least in the merchandise department. Though new information about the game itself has been scarce, several Cyberpunk 2077-branded products have been announced over the past few days.

A few days ago, we saw the end of Cyberpunk 2077's latest hacking-themed Augmented Reality Game, which led to the reveal of a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console bundle set for launch in June 2020. Earlier today, PC gaming peripheral maker SteelSeries unveiled several Cyberpunk 2077-themed skins for its Arctis 1 headset.

Now, Seagate's Gaming division has followed in SteelSeries and Microsoft's footsteps with the officially-licensed "Cyberpunk 2077 Game Drive," designed for Xbox One consoles. From what we can tell, it doesn't appear to be all that different from Seagate's other Xbox Game Drives -- it has a slightly higher maximum storage capacity of 5TB, but its overall shape is identical.

The only real difference is its front-facing decal, which has a distinctly Cyberpunk aesthetic. It has Cyberpunk 2077's iconic worn-yet-vibrant yellow and blue color scheme, as well as several smaller design details such as a corporate-looking model number and fake LEDs.

Get ready. We have a city to burn. #Cyberpunk2077



We've teamed up with @CyberpunkGame and @Xbox to bring you the Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition Game Drive for Xbox! What excites you most about the game from what we know so far?



— seagate (@Seagate) April 20, 2020

The pricing for the drive isn't too outrageous. You'll need to shell out $90 for a 2TB model, and $150 for a 5TB model. Obviously, you can get better deals for computer drives, but compared to Seagate's other Xbox Game Drives, we're not seeing a massive mark-up here. The company's standard Game Drives only go up to 4TB, and that capacity still runs you $150; without any fancy branding to speak of.

Seagate's latest Game Drive hits the market in early June, so keep your eyes peeled for them in a couple of months: like most special-edition products of this nature, they will only be available in limited quantities. Store availability will vary, but for now, it looks like Seagate plans to stock the drives at Costco, Amazon, PC Mall, Newegg, Fry's Electronics, and Adorama Camera.