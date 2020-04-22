Bottom line: Premium smartphones might be a tough sell right now but if it's a shiny new high-end handset that you're after, Motorola has a new contender that's worth a look. The company's first true flagship in years, the Edge+ ticks all the requisite boxes and looks great doing it.

Motorola on Wednesday re-entered the flagship smartphone race with the introduction of the Motorola Edge+.

Motorola’s new high-end handset packs a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an Endless Edge display (remember Samsung’s wrap around edge displays from 2015?). It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 octa-core SoC along Adreno 650 graphics that is mated to a whopping 12GB of LPDDR5 and 256GB of local storage.

Around back, you’ll find a triple lens camera system arranged in LG’s upcoming “Raindrop” layout. The array consists of a 108-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 117-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture lens and 3x optical image stabilization.

The front facing camera is no slouch, either, as Motorola has called upon a 25-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and quad pixel technology to handle selfie and video conferencing duties.

Other goodies include dual stereo speakers tuned by Waves, a trio of microphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G compatibility, Bluetooth 5.1, 801.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax dual-band Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 6 compatible) and a 5,000mAh battery that’s capable of wireless charging. According to Motorola, you can get up to two full days of use between charges although that’ll vary greatly depending on usage. It runs Android 10 out of the box.

The Motorola Edge+ will be available exclusively on Verizon in the US starting May 14 priced at $999.99 in your choice of smoke sangria or thunder grey.