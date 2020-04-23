Facepalm: In these uncertain times, one thing we can still rely on is Microsoft releasing Windows updates that cause massive problems for some users. A recent ‘fix’ pushed out by the company could be one of the worst yet, resulting in Blue Screen of Death errors and deleting or moving files.

Microsoft released Windows 10 KB4549951 on April 14 to introduce several security fixes, but, as so often is the case, a number of users found it introduced more problems than it corrects.

As per usual, plenty of people found they couldn’t install the update at all, and some who did kept running into Blue Screen of Death errors. As noted by Windows Latest, the most common of these are:

PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA

CRITICAL_PROCESS_DIED

ACPI_BIOS_ERROR

INACCESSIBLE BOOT DEVICE

MEMORY_MANAGEMENT

DPC_WATCHDOG_VIOLATION

Portcls.sys

Many of the Blue Screens of Death are appearing intermittently, requiring a PC reboot, but other users are experiencing a loop of BSOD errors, meaning their computer crashes isntanty on every startup.

In addition to these major issues, users have reported files being deleted or moved to other folders following the update.

“This update is a disaster. It deleted my files, pictures, documents saved in system drive and as well as my apps which I downloaded from Windows Store,” wrote one user.

“My system automatically updated on the 19th of April. I lost some important word files of my university. And a folder. I have looked on the temporary folders and I have tried to uninstall the update but they do not appear,” said another angry Windows 10 user.

Not everyone is experiencing problems with the update, but those who do are advised to uninstall it. Microsoft hasn’t commented on the reports, but it wouldn’t be the first time the company releases an update to fix the problems a previous update caused.