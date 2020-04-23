Why it matters: If you have not played Red Dead Redemption 2 yet, you are probably in the minority. The Rockstar hit walked away with four awards at the 2018 Game Awards Show, including Best Narrative, Best Performance, Best Musical Score, and Best Audio Design. So it's definitely one to play if you haven't already.

On Thursday, Microsoft announced it is bringing Red Dead Redemption 2 to Xbox Game Pass on May 7. While the critically acclaimed game has already been making the rounds for 18 months, it is sure to draw some free-to-play attention from Game Pass members.

Red Dead Redemption 2. May 7. pic.twitter.com/9takJL7Wa1 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 23, 2020

To make room for the horse opera, the wildly popular Grand Theft Auto V will leave the platform on the same day. Some users might find this upsetting since GTAV only arrived on the service in January. However, Microsoft mentioned that subscribers can take advantage of their 20-percent discount to buy the game while it is still on Game Pass to keep playing after it's gone.

Subscribers can begin pre-downloading the game via the Xbox Game Pass Android or iOS app or on the console starting today so that it is ready to run as soon as the clock strikes 12. Just like with GTAV, this is the full version of Red Dead Redemption 2, including free access to RDR Online.

Of course, by free, we mean $10 per month for an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Microsoft also offers the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle, which includes Xbox Live Gold, for $15 per month. Right now, the package deal is running a promotion that gives players the first month of both services for $1 — not a bad price for those interested in giving it a spin.