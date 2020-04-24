The big picture: The first of several planned Travis Scott virtual tour dates took place in Fortnite last night and by multiple accounts, it appeared to be a hit with gamers. The event is certainly worth a watch, even if you aren't a fan of Fortnite or Travis Scott. Is this the future of music entertainment?

Fortnite said on its official Twitter channel that more than 12.3 million concurrent players participated in the event, an all-time record. If you recall, an event hosted by electronic music DJ Marshmello in 2019 drew upwards of 10 million players.

If you missed the event, fret not as there are several other encore performances scheduled over the next couple of days. The remaining schedule is as follows:

April 24 at 11:00 PM CDT

April 25 at 10:00 AM CDT

April 25 at 5:00 PM CDT

Astronomical was a fitting name for the event as it took players on a visual journey unlike anything previously seen in the game. I won’t spoil the whole thing if you haven’t yet seen it but do know that there are several recordings of the concert on YouTube if you’d rather go ahead and watch it now.

The mini concern runs about 10 minutes in length and features snippets from multiple songs including Sicko Mode and a brand new track.