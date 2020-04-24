Bottom line: If you smashed your Pixel or Galaxy smartphone jumping out of your ambulance or running to your nurse's station, Samsung and Google want you to know they've got your back. On Friday, both Samsung and Google began offering free phone repairs to healthcare workers and first responders. The two companies have formed a partnership with repair service uBreakiFix, to fix the broken phones of those handling the coronavirus crisis.

Samsung's "Free Repairs for the Frontline" program will fix any Samsung phone at no cost, including shattered screens and replacing batteries. According to the phonemaker's press release, the offer is good through June 30. Customers with valid health care or first responder credentials can take their broken devices into any uBreakiFix shop or mail them in for one fix on the house. Samsung is also offering a 30-percent discount to frontline workers for any purchase on the company's website.

Google is concurrently running a similar program according to a uBreakiFix press release.

"An emergency responder or healthcare professional with a Google Pixel smartphone can present his or her ID badge at any of uBreakiFix's more than 500 participating U.S. locations to receive one free repair, regardless of the device model or type of damage," said the repair company.

Both programs run through June 30 and look to be limited to one free service call per person. Curbside, mail-in, and in-home repairs are also available through uBreakiFix. Additionally, the company says that it has increased its safety and cleaning protocols in response to the coronavirus to help prevent the spread of the illness.

Image credit: Sergey Eremin