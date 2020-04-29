Bottom line: I probably wouldn't go out and buy a high-end Canon camera just for use with video conferencing, but if you already have a quality camera for your photography or video recording needs, there's no reason not to add it to your video conferencing setup.

With millions of people now working from home and conducting video calls from their computer or mobile devices, the quality of these calls is suddenly more important than it once was. A quick check of Logitech’s website reveals that all of their business-minded webcams are out of stock due to high demand.

Canon wants to help.

The renowned camera maker has launched the EOS Webcam Utility Beta which, using a single USB cable, can turn your compatible Canon EOS interchangeable lens camera or PowerShot camera into a dedicated webcam compatible with your Windows 10 PC.

Cameras currently compatible with the EOS Webcam Utility Beta include the following:

EOS-1D X Mark III EOS-1D X Mark II EOS 5DS R EOS 5Ds EOS 4D Mark IV EOS R EOS 6D Mark II EOS RP EOS 7D Mark II EOS 90D EOS 80D EOS 77D EOS Rebel T7i EOS Rebel T7i EOS Rebel T7 EOS Rebel T6 EOS Rebel SL3 EOS Rebel SL2 EOS Rebel T100 EOS M6 Mark II EOS M50 EOS M200 PowerShot G5X Mark II PowerShot G7X Mark III PowerShot SX70 HS

As you can see, going from a standard webcam to a higher-end Canon digital camera for your web camera creates a night and day difference.

Masthead credit: isilterzioglu