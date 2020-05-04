The big picture: Microsoft originally planned to introduce Windows 10X with dual-screen devices like the Surface Neo. The pandemic ensured that wasn't going to happen, forcing Microsoft to rethink and continue developing Windows 10X with single-screen devices in mind. Is that a mistake?

Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay on Monday revealed that over four trillion minutes are now being spent by customers in Windows 10 per month, a healthy 75 percent increase year over year.

The spike in time spent with Windows 10 devices is no doubt a reflection of the current times, what with millions of people suddenly working from home over laptops and desktops. Still, regardless of how we got here, it’s now a reality and many people are spending a lot more time with the OS than ever before.

Speaking of operating systems, Panay also delivered some interesting news on the Windows 10X front.

As rumored last month, Microsoft is indeed adjusting its plans as they relate to Windows 10X. The company is now focused on single-screen Windows 10X devices that “leverage the power of the cloud” rather than targeting dual-screen devices like the Surface Neo first. Panay said Microsoft will continue to work with OEM partners to identify the right time to bring dual-screen devices to market.

In the interim, users can look forward to the May 2020 Update. Rolling out soon to all Windows 10 PCs, this free update will deliver a number of enhancements such as introducing a streamlined way to pair Bluetooth devices in Windows and enhancing the indexing system to have less of a performance impact on HDD-based systems.