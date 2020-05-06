Bottom line: In essence, the new Ring is the Ring Video Doorbell 2 but at half the price – just $99, like the original. It seems as through the Video Doorbell 2 has been discontinued, leaving only this updated original and the Video Doorbell 3 line.

Amazon-owned Ring on Wednesday announced a reimagined version of its classic video doorbell that improves on the original is nearly every way. The best news? It retains its same $99 price point.

The second generation Ring affords 1080p HD video and two-way talk with enhanced audio quality and crisper night vision. You also get adjustable motion zones as well as the ability to set areas in the camera’s field-of-view that are “off limits” so nothing in these zones will be recorded.

The doorbell cam can be hardwired into your home or operated via a rechargeable battery.

Announced a few months back, the Doorbell 3 family adds additional motion zones as well as a feature called Pre-Roll that records up to four seconds of footage before motion is detected. Pricing on the Doorbell 3 line starts at $199.

The second-gen Ring Video Doorbell launches on June 3. Interested parties can get their pre-order in today, however, in either a silver or all black color scheme.

