Bottom line: In essence, the new Ring is the Ring Video Doorbell 2 but at half the price – just $99, like the original. It seems as through the Video Doorbell 2 has been discontinued, leaving only this updated original and the Video Doorbell 3 line.

Amazon-owned Ring on Wednesday announced a reimagined version of its classic video doorbell that improves on the original is nearly every way. The best news? It retains its same $99 price point.

The second generation Ring affords 1080p HD video and two-way talk with enhanced audio quality and crisper night vision. You also get adjustable motion zones as well as the ability to set areas in the camera’s field-of-view that are “off limits” so nothing in these zones will be recorded.

Our classic Ring Video Doorbell has been upgraded.



Now with 1080p HD video, improved night vision, and updated motion zones, this 2nd generation Ring Video Doorbell takes your security to the next level. And best of all, it’s the same affordable price. https://t.co/w3dhFDyipO pic.twitter.com/an1bjiurDn — Ring (@ring) May 6, 2020

The doorbell cam can be hardwired into your home or operated via a rechargeable battery.

Announced a few months back, the Doorbell 3 family adds additional motion zones as well as a feature called Pre-Roll that records up to four seconds of footage before motion is detected. Pricing on the Doorbell 3 line starts at $199.

The second-gen Ring Video Doorbell launches on June 3. Interested parties can get their pre-order in today, however, in either a silver or all black color scheme.