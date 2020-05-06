In brief: With Cyberpunk 2077's release date still about four months away, there aren't many new games around to scratch that cyberpunk itch. However, first-person cyberpunk action title "Ghostrunner" offers the next best thing in the form of a newly-released playable demo.

While I haven't gotten the chance to take the game out for a test drive myself -- yet -- it looks like an excellent blend between games like Dishonored and Mirror's Edge, which is a sentiment others have echoed. Throughout the game, you'll play as a cyberninja equipped with enhanced agility and a deadly katana.

The game lets you run on walls to cross large gaps, scramble up ledges, and perform various other acrobatic feats using your innate agility and special powers like a rapid dash and a unique mid-air time-slow mechanic.

You do all this while exploring a gorgeous-looking cyberpunk city, filled with towering skyscrapers and neon lights. Ghostrunner boasts a "fierce" combat system and even a few assassination moves (courtesy of your futuristic-looking katana), which you'll need to take advantage of if you hope to survive in the game's brutal universe.

As far as this title's story goes, we don't know much. The official Ghostrunner store page claims that players will be climbing humanity's last remaining shelter, a "tower-city," to challenge a mysterious entity (or person) known as "The Keymaster," but that's as much background as we've been given so far.

Regardless, Ghostrunner looks fast-paced, intense, and gorgeously-animated, which will probably be reason enough for many potential players to test the game out now. If you need a little more convincing, we've embedded a handful of screenshots and clips throughout this article for you to look over.

Bear in mind that the game's demo will only be available for a limited time. It closes on May 13, which gives you precisely one week (starting today) to try it out. If you like what you see, consider taking a look at Ghostrunner's Steam store page and its official FAQ for more details. It's not available for pre-order yet, but it's set to arrive sometime this year.