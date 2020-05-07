Something to look forward to: Microsoft held its Inside Xbox livestream today and had several "World Premiere" trailers for games coming to the Xbox Series X. Several were games we knew would be presented, such as the Assassin's Creed: Valhalla gameplay teaser and Madden 21, but there were some surprises too, like a new trailer for Scorn, which has not been in the news cycle for a while.

First up is the Madden 21 reveal presented by Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Gameplay for Madden 21 was very briefly revealed in a montage showing the evolution of the Madden franchise. The glimpse looked polished but was far too short to get too excited over.

Dirt 5 debuted, showing several locales including tracks in an industrial city, a tropical island, and a snowy alpine course. Of course, as always, the cars are modeled after real-world vehicles from various makers, including Ford, Porsche, Aston Martin, and more.

Sega unveiled Yakuza: Like a Dragon back in September at the Tokyo Game Show. The game is quite a departure from the Yakuza series with its turn-based combat and zany minigames. Today's cinematic trailer reveals a bit of the story behind the game.

Paradox Interactive had a new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, and it is dark, creepy, and gory. Skip this teaser if you are faint of heart. "Choose to be brutal and unflinching or cultured and seductive. Use charm, cunning, terror, and sheer will to rise through vampire society. What monster will you be?"

Another world premiere Microsoft had lined up was for a new psychological horror game called The Medium. Players are thrust into the shoes of a medium who lives in both the real world and the spirit realm. To represent the duality of the game, developer Bloober (makers of Layers of Fear) got composers Akira Yamaoka and Arkadiusz Reikowski to create a "dual soundtrack."

Bright Memory Infinite got the next-gen treatment with a new trailer. Set in the year 2036, the game combines the elements of a first-person shooter with swordplay and a little bit of parkour thrown in for good measure.

Scorn has been a long time coming. Initially announced in 2014 for PC, the game seemed ill-fated after a failed Kickstarter campaign. After a cash injection from an angel investor, the game is now coming to both PC and XBSX, but still does not have even a vague release date.

Deep Silver, the studio behind the Metro series, invites you to "become Nara and Forsaken, her sentient starfighter, on a compelling, personal journey of redemption" in Chorus. The game is Deep Silver's take on a space-flight shooter and is due out next year.

Call of the Sea is a beautiful, albeit cartoonish, adventure set in the 1930s on a tropical island. The protagonist is looking for the lost expedition of her husband and must puzzle her way through mysteries of a lost civilization.

Fans of the 1997 dino-hunting game Turok, may enjoy Second Extinction. The futuristic 3-player co-op title has you battling mutated dinosaurs to save the Earth.

"In a far distant future, humanity's last hope falls into the hands of an elite group of psionic soldiers, who battle an invincible threat known as, Others." Bandai Namco's Scarlet Nexus is a strange-looking hack-n-slash where you battle plant-people (aliens?) with a sword and psionic abilities. It has a cool-looking anime style, set in a cyberpunk city.

Speaking of cyberpunk, Neon Giant's The Ascent almost feels like a top-down Cyberpunk 2077 shooter. The gameplay is reminiscent of Neon Chrome. Not much has been revealed about it, but it will feature both solo and co-op play.

There was also a gameplay trailer for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, but you can check that out in our separate coverage.

It looks like the Xbox Series X will not suffer from a lack of titles if today's showcase was just a fraction of what is coming to the next-gen console. While not all are slated for day-one, we should see a fair showing of decent titles coming with the XBSX launch this holiday season.