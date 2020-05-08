In a nutshell: Intel’s 10th generation Comet Lake CPUs are finally here, but buying one means you’ll also need a new motherboard with the LGA 1200 socket. The Z490 mobos aren’t cheap, but MSI is making them a bit more appealing by offering up to $50 Steam credit with a purchase—providing you own an eligible older motherboard.

In some cases, the enthusiast Z490 motherboards are going to be up to 60 percent more expensive than their predecessors, adding to the cost of upgrading to a Comet Lake processor. But MSI’s offer can take some of the pain out of the cost.

Between now and June 15, 2020, MSI is offering a Steam wallet code of up to $50 if you buy one of eight motherboards. It’s a trade-in deal, but you don’t actually have to send in your older motherboard. There are quite a few steps to follow, but it basically involves registering the new MSI board and providing a copy/screenshot of the invoice as proof of purchase and a photo of the serial number. Buyers then take a photo of their new and old motherboards next to each other. MSI says it’ll take up to 14 business days to verify the claim.

You can see the full list of MSI mobos that are part of the offer here. The eligible MSI and Asus trade-in boards, which cover the Z390, Z370, Z270, and Z170 chipsets, are also listed.

The amount of Steam credit you received is based on the motherboard model bought. To get the full $50, you’ll need to purchase the high-end MEG Z490 Godlike (above) or MEG Z490 ACE. The money drops to $40, $30, or $15 based on mobo type, bottoming out at $10 for the MPG Z490 Gaming Plus.

While $10 or $15 Steam credit might not seem like much compared to the price of a motherboard, it’s good to see companies offering some incentive to get people to upgrade.

Buying a Z490 motherboard also ensure support for Intel's 11th-gen Rocket Lake family, though if rumors are true, the 12th-gen Alder Lake CPUs will use the LGA 1700 socket.