Bottom line: Consumer Electronics Show visitors may not have to wear themselves out walking to and from exhibitions starting next year. Elon Musk's Las Vegas Convention Center Loop project is on schedule with the twin tunnels having already been dug. The transport system should be completed by the beginning of next year.

The Boring Company has completed the excavation of the second of two tunnels under the streets of Las Vegas, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The first tube was finished back in February. The Las Vegas Convention and Vistors Authority (LVCVA) announced the project in March of last year. It will be called the "Convention Center Loop."

The multimillion-dollar contract looks to put high-speed transportation tunnels under the ground of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) to move patrons across the venue rather than walking the entire length of the complex multiple times during conventions like CES.

The first set of tunnels will run the length of the LVCC. Future expansions have the system going from the McCarran International Airport, down the Las Vegas Strip, and connecting with the phase-one Convention Center Loop. Passenger stations along the Strip will also join many of the major hotels and casinos to the Loop.

The LVCVA expects to ferry up to 4,000 people per hour across the LVCC venue using Tesla autonomous vehicles. Walking the length of the facility takes about 15 minutes, but using the Loop will only take about two minutes. The total cost of the project is expected to run between $35 million to $55 million.

With the initial excavation completed, the project will begin construction on three passenger depots — two on either end of the tunnels and one at the midpoint. The Convention Center Loop should be up and running by January 2021, just in time for CES 2021.