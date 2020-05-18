In a nutshell: Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the rollout of 5G wireless technology continues, slowly but surely. 5G coverage is still limited overall, but it's now widespread enough for several mobile providers to begin offering 5G data plans to their customers. Comcast's Xfinity Mobile division is the latest to do so: the company today unveiled a fresh set of 5G-ready mobile plans, including pay-per-gig and unlimited options.

Moving forward, both new and existing Xfinity Mobile customers will be able to choose between one of three "By the Gig" data plans, and a single Unlimited plan. The former three plans include a 1GB offering for $15/mo, a 3GB choice for $30/mo, and a higher-tier 10GB plan for $60/mo.

The Unlimited plan will run you $45/mo, but as with most plans of this nature, it comes with a few drawbacks. If you use more than 20GB of data in a month (on any plan), your speeds will be reduced to a maximum of 1.5Mbps for downloads and 750kbps for uploads.

You can bypass this throttling (somewhat, anyway) by purchasing an optional "HD Pass," which includes "higher quality" service during times of network congestion. The HD Pass also upgrades your video quality from 480p to 720p on smartphones and 1080p on tablets. The Pass will cost you an extra $20/mo, which effectively boosts your monthly per-line price to $65 on the Unlimited plan.

All of these plans include both 4G LTE and 5G access, though the latter is only available in select areas and on select devices for the time being. If you'd like to check if 5G is available in your area, just type your zip code into Xfinity's Coverage Checker.

If you want to sign up anyway, you can check out the latest Xfinity Mobile plans right here. However, be aware that you'll be charged an extra $20/mo (per line) if you aren't already an Xfinity TV, Internet, or Voice customer.

Masthead credit: BGR