In brief: Razer has updated its desktop replacement Blade Pro 17 laptop with 10-gen Intel CPUs, a 300Hz display option, and Nvidia's RTX 2080 Super Max-Q. While these definitely aren't cheap machines, they are certain to please those who value performance in a svelte form factor.

Razer's update to the Blade Pro 17 are set to please content creators and gamers. Those wishing for the insane 300Hz panel will have to get either a RTX 2070 Max-Q or 2080 Super Max-Q with the former starting at a cool $2,600. You'll be limited to a 1080p resolution but that's par for the course when trying to take advantage of the high refresh screen.

While hitting 300 frames per second is not easily attainable unless playing less demanding games like CS:GO or Overwatch, the high refresh rate does make navigating the operating system much smoother.

The creative crowd will likely spring for the model with the 4K 120Hz screen. Unfortunately, that option is only possible with the RTX 2080 Max-Q at minimum and that starts at an eye watering $3,700. You can also upgrade to the RTX 2080 Super Max-Q for only $100 more and Razer includes a 1TB drive as standard (upgradable to 2TB).

Most configurations of the Blade Pro 17 will come with Intel's 8-core i7-10875H processor clocked at 2.3Ghz (with turbo boost up to 5.1Ghz). They all come with 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM clocked at 2667 Mhz.

Design-wise, the Blade Pro 17 remains relatively unchanged and keeps the same sleek, MacBook-like aesthetics as before. Unlike the MacBooks however, the Blade Pro 17 keeps its excellent port selection with a Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, Ethernet, HDMI, and an SD card reader.

Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6 are also on board. Finally, the keyboard has been modified slightly to have a longer right shift key and shorter directional keys.

Razer says the new Blade Pro 17 will be available in the United States and Canada this month while other regions will apparently have to wait a little longer. In the meantime, check out Tim's review of the 2019 Razer Blade Pro 17 which he enjoyed quite a bit.