Bottom line: Lenovo is targeting two PC segments with its latest 2-in-1s. The Yoga Duet 7i challenges the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and other high-end rivals with its 13-inch hi-res display and 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, while the lower-end IdeaPad Duet 3i is meant to tackle the likes of Surface Go and the odd disposable Android tab.

Yoga Duet 7i

First up is the Yoga Duet 7i, which Lenovo says is the first Yoga PC with a detachable Bluetooth 5.0 keyboard, giving users greater flexibility by letting them operate the screen from a distance. The display itself is a 13-inch 2048×1080 IPS touchscreen with 100% sRGB coverage and 450 nits of peak brightness.

It's powered by a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, can pack up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. There's also Wi-Fi 6 support, an IR-based webcam for Windows Hello, and added privacy from shoulder-surfers through Mirametrix's 'presence-sensing' Glance software.

Lenovo is also focusing on digital artists with this lightweight 1.16 kg (2.55 lbs) machine and includes an E-Color Pen (optional in some markets) with color-picking capability for use in popular design apps like Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, while the Surface-like kickstand is meant to aid sketching and note-taking.

The Yoga Duet 7i offers up to 10.8 hours of battery life, comes in Slate Grey and Orchid color, and will be available to buy in June with prices starting at €1199 (~$1,320).

IdeaPad Duet 3i

At the lower-end, Lenovo has the IdeaPad Duet 3i, which also comes with a detachable Bluetooth 5.0 keyboard, kickstand, optional LTE, and stylus support. It features a 10.3-inch 1080p IPS display with 350 nits of peak brightness.

It's powered by an Intel Pentium CPU and can pack up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. There's no Windows Hello support here, but the webcam features a privacy shutter alongside dual 360-degree mics.

Lenovo says the inclusion of two USB-C ports should help with faster data transfers and that the device's 0.86 kg (~1.9 lbs) lightweight body and seven-hour battery life should make it a smart buy for those on the move. The IdeaPad Duet 3i will be available in Graphite Grey color from July, starting at €429 (~$470).

The company also announced the rather mouthful Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus. The Alexa-powered tablet, now in its second-generation, comes with a 10.3-inch 1080p IPS display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chip.

The tablet can slot into its Smart Dock, which charges it and enables a hands-free 'Show Mode' experience from Alexa. It also offers parental controls such as an enhanced Kids Mode, dedicated kids content and alerts for encouraging optimal viewing gesture.

Lenovo claims up to 9 hours of battery life with this tab and will start selling it next month, starting at €229 (~$250).