In context: CD Projekt Red is easily one of the most well-loved (not to mention well-known) game developers in the world, and for good reason. The company has a long track record of pro-consumer business practices and -- of course -- delivering high quality games.

You need to look no further than The Witcher games for evidence of that. While The Witcher 1 and 2 were excellent titles in their own right, it was the third entry in the franchise that truly put CD Projekt Red on the map. Widely considered one of the greatest RPGs of all time, The Witcher 3's beautiful fantasy world, engaging storyline, and plentiful side content has helped it reach astounding levels of critical and financial success.

To further quantify that success, CD Projekt Red today revealed quite an impressive milestone: as of writing, over 50 million copies of The Witcher games have been sold across all platforms. Most of those sales can likely be attributed to The Witcher 3's success, but this achievement is still a testament to the quality of the series as a whole.

Over 50 million adventurers joined Geralt on his journey from Kaer Morhen to Vizima, through Flotsam and Vergen, Velen and Novigrad to Skellige Isles and Toussaint, and many, many more places, time and time again…



Thank you and may we meet on the path again! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/cZwOup9CEc — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 28, 2020

We're not sure what proportion of these lifetime sales occurred this year, but we wouldn't be surprised if CD Projekt Red received a sizable sales bump following the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.

With so many people staying home, it's only natural that they have more free time to devote to longer titles such as these. Of course, the launch of Netflix's Witcher show in December of 2019 also contributed to games' ongoing success and vice versa.

We look forward to seeing how much higher The Witcher franchise's sales figures will climb over the coming years, and we hope Cyberpunk 2077 performs just as well (provided it's a good game, of course).