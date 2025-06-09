In context: GOG got its start providing a modern distribution channel for classic PC games. Now, the CD Projekt-owned service aims much higher, expanding into new markets with additional features and services that extend beyond its original digital delivery mission. This broader approach reflects the company's ambition to become a more comprehensive platform for gamers and developers alike.

GOG is expanding its offerings with a new focus on preservation and content curation. The Polish company has added a dedicated section for "one-click" game mods, offering free additional content for games sold through its store. The goal, according to the developers, is to simplify the entire process for users.

Positioning itself as a competitor to Valve's Steam Workshop, GOG is rolling out the feature in a limited form for now. The current one-click mod page highlights a handful of well-known projects, including Horn of the Abyss for Heroes of Might and Magic III, Phobos for Doom 3, and the Unofficial Patch for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines. GOG also says Skyblivion is "coming soon."

The digital store bundles each mod with its base game, though users still need to own the specific title to access the extra content. The stated goal is to simplify mod distribution with smooth installation and full integration. These fan-made additions can introduce new quests or characters, restore cut content, and enhance the overall experience. Unlike traditional modding, which often requires manual file management or third-party tools, GOG's system aims to make the process seamless for a broader audience.

GOG believes that mods are essential for keeping games interesting and relevant in today's competitive digital market. The store is handling them much like commercial releases, with a streamlined delivery and installation process. GOG's team works with the original creators to test each mod and ensure a smooth and satisfying experience by the time it reaches users' PCs.

Compared to Steam Workshop, GOG's curated mod page lacks the same level of integration with the store and the GOG Galaxy client. Users have already begun requesting features like dedicated tools for mod creators to deliver new content and updates more efficiently. Without them, updates will likely take longer to appear on the platform.

CD Projekt had previously released a few unofficial mods on GOG, including the ambitious Fallout: London project. The new curated page builds on those early experiments and marks the company's first official push into mod support.