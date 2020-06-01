A hot potato: Remember the run-up to Stadia’s launch, when Google claimed it would change the gaming industry with its 4K 60fps performance? The service hasn’t exactly set the world on fire, and now the CEO of Take-Two has said what many of us are thinking: Google overpromised.

In a talk at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said (via Gamespot): "The launch of Stadia has been slow. I think there was some overpromising on what the technology could deliver and some consumer disappointment as a result."

As with other cloud gaming services, the amount of enjoyment people get from Stadia is often tied to the quality and price of their internet connection. There are just over 30 games available right now, which isn't a lot, though more are coming.

Zelnick notes that Take-Two released three titles for Stadia at launch and it will continue to support streaming services "as long as the business model makes sense." But he expressed concern that the target audience of people who wanted to play video games but don’t own a console isn’t very large.

"The belief that streaming was going to be transformative was based on a view that there were loads of people who really had an interest in interactive entertainment, really wanted to pay for it, but just didn't want to have a console. I'm not sure that turned out to be the case."

Back in March, Google tried to increase the number of $10 per month Stadia Pro subscribers by giving away three months free to Chromecast Ultra owners, but that same month brought news that Doom Eternal wouldn’t run at true 4K on the service despite developer id Software’s promise.

Despite the struggles, Stadia is adding new games all the time, including PUBG, Jedi Fallen Order, and Octopath Traveler. Google also announced that Serious Sam 3 would be a Stadia (and PC) timed exclusive this August. But with the next-gen consoles on their way, will the streaming service lose even more headline space this holiday season?