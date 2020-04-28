In brief: Google held a Stadia Connect livestream today and revealed a plethora of new games coming to Stadia. This includes excellent titles such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Octopath Traveler. This will hopefully give more reason to try out the service at a time when most are stuck at home.

PUBG will available for free with a Stadia Pro subscription, while Stadia Free members will have to shell out $30 for the base game to play. Fortunately, PUBG includes cross-play support so you'll be able to play with your friends on console.

One of the features that Google promised but had yet to implement was Instant Play. This allows players to simply click a link and immediately begin playing a game. Google is rolling out this feature starting with PUBG. If you're a Stadia Pro member, you can simply click on this link and instantly launch the game. Hopefully, this will become a standard feature for more games quickly.

Google also announced a partnership with Electronic Arts to bring several big name EA titles to Stadia. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available this fall while Madden and FIFA will launch afterwards in the winter. The rest of the new games coming to Stadia include:

Wave Break

Get Packed

Rock of Ages 3

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Crayta

Embr

Stadia's launch hasn't exactly been what Google has hoped. While the technology behind it is impressive, it still faces issues with latency, resolution, and framerate. Granted, there are many factors to consider when talking about cloud gaming. Some people (such as myself) have had no problems with Stadia while some just could not enjoy themselves.

Additionally, Stadia did not launch with all of the features it originally promised. Stadia is marketed as a platform that requires no downloads, updates, or waiting and yet Instant Play is just being rolled out five months later. To be fair, Stadia Pro is free for two months and gives players enough time to evaluate the service without any risk.

If you wish to catch up on more Stadia related news, you can watch the full livestream below: