In context: Monthly installment plans are one of the most common ways for the average person to get their hands on a flagship smartphone without paying the entire cost upfront. A $1,000 phone could have its cost split up over two years, with monthly payments of around $40.

However, these payment plans often lock you into long-term cell plan commitments, which isn't ideal for everyone. If you're one of those people, Samsung has an alternative for you, courtesy of its new "Samsung Access" subscription service.

Access plan will let customers pay a monthly fee to use one of Samsung's latest devices. Furthermore, the plan includes "Premium Care" coverage, 1TB of OneDrive storage, and access to a full suite of Office 365 apps. Depending on which device catches your fancy, you can expect to pay between $37 and $48 per month for Access.

Devices arrive unlocked, so you can use them with any carrier you'd like (or not). Available phone options include the Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, and the S20 Ultra 5G.

You can cancel or upgrade your Access plan, if you desire, though there are catches to both choices. Canceling before you've paid for three months of the subscription will incur a $100 fee, and you won't be able to upgrade until 9 months have passed. However, beyond that, restrictions for Samsung Access are surprisingly limited. Indeed, it may be a compelling service for those who don't plan to hold on to any one device for an extended period of time.

If Samsung Access seems like your cup of tea, you can sign up here -- just be aware that you'll need to pass a credit check and have an approved Samsung Financing account before you can participate.