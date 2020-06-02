In brief: Samsung unveiled its Odyssey lineup of curved high-end gaming monitors at CES this year and has now launched the smaller G7 variant, which comes in 32-inch and 27-inch display sizes.

Samsung literally went ahead of the curve with its Odyssey gaming monitor lineup revealed at CES 2020. The company has now announced the global launch of the G7 model, which boasts an impressive 1000R curvature for increased immersion, 1ms response time (GTG), and a 240Hz refresh rate on a 2,560 x 1,440 QLED display.

Other specs include HDR 600 certification, a 350 nit bright display that maxes out at 600 nits, as well as support for Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro. In terms of connectivity, there's 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0 uplink, 2 x USB 3.0 downlink, and a headphone jack.

Apart from the monitor's rear I/O, Samsung has also given the back a unique look with what looks like a floating orb or an energy core powering the display. It isn't, obviously, but the hardware is part of Samsung's "infinity core lighting" system, which the company says can be dimmed or set to static during gaming, with support for up to 52 color options and five lighting effects.

The Odyssey G7 is now available to pre-order on Amazon, where it releases on July 13, 2020. Prices are set at $700 for the 27-inch model and $800 for the 32-inch variant.

For UK residents, the monitor comes out ten days earlier, priced at £550 (27-inch), and £630 (32-inch). They also can - apparently - pre-order the flagship 49-inch Odyssey G9 on Overclockers UK for a whopping £1,280 ($1,600+).