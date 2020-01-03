What just happened? Curved screens may have been right there alongside 3D as one of the biggest flops in display tech of the 2010s but Samsung isn’t ready to give up on them just yet. The South Korean electronics giant on Friday announced a pair of curved gaming monitors featuring radical designs and class-leading features.

The flagship Odyssey G9 packs a 49-inch display with what Samsung calls the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD, 5,120 x 1,440 resolution) screen sporting a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The HDR1000 VA panel uses Quantum dot technology and boasts an aggressive 1000R curve with 1000 cd/m2 peak brightness.

The G9 looks the part on the outside as well with a futuristic white exterior and an “infinity core lighting” system with 52 different color options and five lighting effects.

The Odyssey G7, meanwhile, affords the same response time, refresh rate, aggressive curve and performance of the G9 but in smaller 32-inch and 27-inch varieties. With the G7 series, you can expect Quad-High Definition (2,560 x 1,440 resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio and an HDR600 VA panel with 600 cd/m2 peak brightness. The white exterior has also been swapped out for a matte black finish.

All three monitors are G-sync compatible and will be on display at Samsung’s booth at CES 2020 next week. Availability is slated for Q2 2020 but unfortunately, pricing remains a mystery at this hour.