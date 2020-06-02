In context: With people and organizations looking to adapt to working remotely, PC sales have seen a surge that has in turn improved the bottom line of manufacturers. MSI is responding accordingly with a new line of inexpensive Windows PCs with refreshed internals designed for a silent workspace.

MSI has launched several new desktop PCs in all-in-one and small form factors, equipped with Intel's 10th generation 'Comet Lake-U' CPUs. The company's Cubi 5 10M mini PC can be equipped with i3/i5/i7 U-series processors, and has a mix of six USB ports (including a USB-C port), an Ethernet port, an HDMI 1.4 port, and a DisplayPort 1.2.

You can configure this tiny PC with up to a six-core CPU, 64 GB of DDR4 RAM and PCIe SSDs, which is overkill for its intended use as a silent office PC that can also be attached to a monitor with a VESA mount.

The final configured price may be a little steep for some, so MSI also made the Cubi N 8GL, which uses more modest Celeron and Pentium processors from the Gemini Lake family and starts at $319. It has fewer ports, but it includes a VGA port that makes it easy to pair with older monitors.

For those looking for all-in-one solutions, MSI has made the MSI Pro 16T 10M, which is designed for organizations that still make extensive use of older printers, POS, and barcode scanners that use COM ports.

If that's not your cup of tea, there's also the PRO 24X 10M, which features a more modern setup with a larger, 24-inch display and the ability to easily upgrade your 2.5-inch storage drive through a dedicated slot on the back of the device. Both AIO PCs start at $499.