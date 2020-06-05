Bottom line: Motorola on Friday welcomed new members to its popular Moto G and Moto E families in the form of the Moto G Fast and the Moto E. If you're looking for respectable hardware without having to drop a lot of scratch, this might be the place to start.

You’d be forgiven for thinking the Moto G Fast is, well, any faster than its siblings. The Moto G Power, for example, has a massive battery and the Moto G Stylus includes… you guessed it, a stylus. But the Moto G Fast utilizes the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor found in those aforementioned handsets. If anything, it’s likely slower than those phones as it only has 3GB of RAM compared to the 4GB you get in the Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus.

Questionable branding aside, the Moto G Fast features a 6.4-inch Max Vision IPS display (1,560 x 720 resolution, 268 PPI) and a tripe rear-facing camera array consisting of a 16-megapixel main unit with f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture lens. Up front is a single 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture lens.

Other amenities include a respectable 4,000mAh battery rated for up to two days of use on a single charge, 32GB of integrated storage that’s expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headset jack, a water repellent design (not waterproof) and a rear-facing fingerprint reader. It runs Android 10 out of the box.

Those looking to spend a bit less coin may want to consider the new Moto E. This budget fighter features a 6.2-inch Max Vision IPS TFT LCD (1,520 x 720 resolution, 271 PPI) that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 SoC alongside 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD).

In the photography department, you’ll get two rear-facing shooters: a 13-megapixel f/2.0 primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor while up front, a single 5-megapixel f/2.0 camera handles selfie duties.

Like the Moto G Fast, the Moto E is also water resistant against spills and splashes (yet not fully waterproof). It comes with a 3,550mAh battery, a 3.5mm headset jack and also runs Android 10 from the factory.

Both new phones launch unlocked in the US on June 12. Pricing is set at $199.99 for the Moto G Fast and $149.99 for the Moto E.